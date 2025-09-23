Contrasting Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor -2.23% -0.77% -0.54% Mobix Labs -381.82% -5,149.05% -113.77%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Ichor has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ichor and Mobix Labs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $849.04 million 0.76 -$20.82 million ($0.61) -30.95 Mobix Labs $6.44 million 7.99 -$20.03 million ($1.10) -0.85

Mobix Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobix Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ichor and Mobix Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Summary

Ichor beats Mobix Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

