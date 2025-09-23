Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.29.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $425.33 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

