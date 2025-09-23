CX Institutional Acquires 224 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

CX Institutional raised its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,612 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

