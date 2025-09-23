CX Institutional Acquires 329 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,651,000 after buying an additional 3,677,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 1,723,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,910,000 after buying an additional 1,710,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $90,194,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

