CX Institutional Acquires 346 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

