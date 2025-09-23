CX Institutional Acquires 4,837 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF $KXI

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 53,744.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of KXI opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $839.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

