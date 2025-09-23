CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.39.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,070. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,990. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

