CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

CX Institutional grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,432 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.