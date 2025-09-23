CX Institutional Boosts Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after buying an additional 157,839 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,708,000 after buying an additional 109,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

