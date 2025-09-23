CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 242.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Western Digital by 91.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

