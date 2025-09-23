CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Carnival were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Carnival by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 584,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Carnival by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

