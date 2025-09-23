CX Institutional Has $347,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

CX Institutional grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MOS opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Get Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.