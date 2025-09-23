CX Institutional Has $363,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

CX Institutional reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

