CX Institutional Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

CX Institutional boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,312 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 67,307 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,599 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

