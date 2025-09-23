CX Institutional Has $408,000 Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

CX Institutional trimmed its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

