CX Institutional Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.95 and its 200-day moving average is $186.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,622 shares of company stock worth $105,459,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

