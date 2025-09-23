CX Institutional Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

CX Institutional increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,651,390,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after purchasing an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

Shares of URI stock opened at $943.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $980.53. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

