CX Institutional Has $478,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 668,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,265,033. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.