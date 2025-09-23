CX Institutional Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,973 shares of company stock worth $46,586,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $493.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.41.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

