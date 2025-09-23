CX Institutional Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.66.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

