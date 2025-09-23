CX Institutional Increases Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $7,889,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $3,747,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

DINO stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -434.78%.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

