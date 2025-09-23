CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cintas were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

