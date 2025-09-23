CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $290.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.08. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $294.78.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

