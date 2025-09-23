CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

