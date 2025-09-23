CX Institutional Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,098,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,267,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,504,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after buying an additional 430,511 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE YUM opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

