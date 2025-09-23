CX Institutional Makes New $359,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:BE opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,162.04 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $174,342.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,175.78. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,368,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,736,864.70. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,205 shares of company stock worth $14,919,283. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

