CX Institutional Purchases 106 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

CX Institutional raised its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Insulet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Insulet by 7.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $335.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.09. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $225.37 and a one year high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

