CX Institutional Purchases 115 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $241.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.14 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

