CX Institutional Purchases 23 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Equinix were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 25.3% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Equinix by 23.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Equinix by 416.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $798.07 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $782.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

