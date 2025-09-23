CX Institutional Purchases 4,972 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1,437.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 229.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IXJ opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

