CX Institutional Purchases 6,718 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 11,196.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYT opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a market cap of $723.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.