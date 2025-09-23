CX Institutional Purchases 87 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $197.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.