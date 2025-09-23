CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,180,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

