CX Institutional Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $13,123,341. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $324.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.00.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

