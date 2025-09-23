CX Institutional Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5,205.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $270.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

