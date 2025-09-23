CX Institutional Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 245.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 235,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PLTR opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $425.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

