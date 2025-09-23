CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

CX Institutional grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $644.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $616.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

