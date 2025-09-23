CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF $FLTW

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,043,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 228,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FLTW opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $616.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.