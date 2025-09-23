CX Institutional Reduces Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

CX Institutional reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Clorox were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.18.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3%

CLX opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

