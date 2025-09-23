CX Institutional Sells 101 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.