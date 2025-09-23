CX Institutional Sells 10,911 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1%

BBY stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.