CX Institutional Sells 236 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

CX Institutional decreased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 377.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,233,000 after buying an additional 737,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after buying an additional 498,469 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,749,000 after buying an additional 473,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $41,646,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.91. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

