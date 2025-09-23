CX Institutional Sells 2,378 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 615.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 175,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $686.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

