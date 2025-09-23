CX Institutional Sells 291 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

