CX Institutional Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

CX Institutional decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 893,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,308,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,047,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $295.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.31 and a 200 day moving average of $269.98. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.26 and a fifty-two week high of $295.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

