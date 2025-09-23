CX Institutional Sells 89 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

CX Institutional decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.3%

CAH stock opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.