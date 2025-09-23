CX Institutional Sells 989 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

CX Institutional reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 17.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 765.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 868,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 768,287 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 137,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 316,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Schlumberger by 777.9% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

