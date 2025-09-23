CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

CX Institutional lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 129.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.