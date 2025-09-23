CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in VanEck Retail ETF $RTH

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.13% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 11,401.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

RTH opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.40. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $206.24 and a 1-year high of $253.90.

VanEck Retail ETF Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

