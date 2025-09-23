Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 872,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.4%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

